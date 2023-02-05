Majority of Democrats Want Someone Other Than Biden to Be 2024 Nominee: Poll

A majority of Democrats said the party should nominate someone other than President Biden for the White House in 2024, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll.

Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support the idea of nominating someone other than Biden, the poll found. Just 31 percent said they would support Biden, who would be 86 years old at the end of a potential second term.

Sixty-two percent of Americans say they would be “dissatisfied” or “angry” if Biden were reelected. Thirty-six percent said they would be “enthusiastic” or “satisfied but not enthusiastic” if Biden won again in 2024.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want their nominee to be someone other than the 45th president. Forty-four percent said they would support Trump, who would be 82 years old at the end of a potential second term.

Fifty-six percent of Americans said they would be “dissatisfied” or “angry” if Trump were elected for a second term. Meanwhile, 43 percent said they would be “enthusiastic” or “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about a Trump win in 2024.

While Trump formally announced his 2024 bid shortly after the midterm elections in November, Biden has not yet officially launched a campaign but has expressed an intention to run again on several occasions.

Trump would win 48 percent to 45 percent in a hypothetical rematch against Biden, the poll found. However, the poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Independents favor Trump to Biden 50 percent to 41 percent.

The poll comes less than two weeks before former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is set to jump into the race against Trump for the GOP nomination.

Haley’s plans to announce her bid on February 15 at an event in Charleston, S.C., which were first reported by the Post and Courier, would make her the first Republican to enter the race against Trump.

Other former Trump administration officials who may enter the 2024 race include former vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and former national-security adviser John Bolton.



While he has not yet publicly engaged with the question of running for president in 2024, polling suggests that Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be Trump’s most formidable challenger should he choose to enter the ring.

