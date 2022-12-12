Majority of hate crimes in Georgia are race-related, FBI report shows

A new report from the FBI is breaking down all of the hate crimes reported across the country in 2021.

Over the course of the year, 238 hate crimes were reported in Georgia alone.

The report states that 159, or more than two-thirds, of those hate crimes were related to the race of the victim. 87 of those were committed against Black people.

Those numbers are up since 2020 when 131 of the 195 reported hate crimes were race-related.

Hate crimes targeting those for their sexual orientation made up the second highest group followed by those who were targeted for their religion.

The most common biases were anti-Black (87 incidents), anti-white (37 incidents) and anti-gay men (23 incidents), according to the report.

The FBI says the most common crimes committed were intimidation and simple assault, and most of them happened inside a home.

The report also states that of the 174 offenders, nearly half were white.

In 2020, Governor Brian Kemp signed a hate crime law that gives those convicted of hate crimes harsher sentences.

