Majority of people more worried about online fraud than burglary

More than half of people (56 per cent) said they were most worried about falling victim to online fraud, compared with 45 per cent for knife crime and 43 per cent for burglary.

The survey of 3,000 for Crest Advisory, an agency specialising in criminal justice, also found more than a fifth (22 per cent) of respondents said they had already been victims of online fraud.

Those aged between 18 and 24 were the most likely to fall prey to scams at 27 per cent, the survey found.

Of those who had been victims of online fraud, 20 per cent said their physical health had suffered, 33 per cent reported a psychological impact and 43 per cent were affected financially. Nearly half (47 per cent) said they had suffered emotional distress as a result, including feelings of embarrassment, anger and shame.

Amber Evans, the report’s author, said: “Our findings contrast with the widely held perception that online fraud is a victimless crime, more often targeted at the elderly. We found, instead, that online fraud is affecting people of all ages and can have a clear emotional and psychological impact on victims.

“Over one fifth of those surveyed said they had been a victim of online fraud – which is higher than the latest Crime Statistics of England and Wales figures. This survey suggests that fraud victimisation may be more prevalent, and the impact more significant, than the existing data suggests.”

Despite people’s perception that fraud posed the biggest threat, fewer than a third (29 per cent) knew how to go about reporting it. Victims were more likely to contact their bank (41 per cent) than to go to the police (32 per cent) or Action Fraud (29 per cent), the UK’s national fraud reporting centre.

Figures show many victims do not report scams partly because of their feeling ashamed but also because of concerns that the crime was unlikely to be solved. Just 4,913 fraud offences resulted in a charge or summons last year, out of 4.9 million scams reported by people in the Office for National Statistics (ONS) annual survey of crime.

This means just 0.1 per cent of frauds resulted in a prosecution despite the number of offences rising nearly a third on the pre-pandemic level, according to the analysis of official data by The Telegraph.

A separate survey of 800 small to medium-sized businesses also found they were more worried about online fraud. Over four in 10 (44 per cent) said they were concerned about online fraud followed by 39 per cent for theft and burglary.

Companies generating over £5 million in revenue showed a higher level of concern about online fraud (56 per cent) compared to those with revenue under £50,000 (36 per cent). One third of our sample had been victims of online fraud. Smaller businesses are more likely to be a victim.

