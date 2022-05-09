Majority of Republicans believe immigrants ‘hurt the country and make it a worse place to live,' says poll

A recent survey conducted by Fox News indicates the majority of Republicans have negative views of immigrants.



In the new poll, jointly developed by Democratic political data firm Beacon Research and Republican polling firm Shaw & Company Research, participants were asked, “In general, do you think immigrants who come to the United States today help the country and make it a better place to live or hurt the country and make it a worse place to live?”



Overall, 45% of all respondents said immigrants “help the country and make it a better place to live,” notably down from 51% in 2018. By political party, 71% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans affirmed this belief.



Meanwhile, 39% of all respondents said they believe immigrants “hurt the country and make it a worse place to live.” This belief was supported by 59% of Republicans and 21% of Democrats.



Independent responses were closer to the overall results, with 44% who believe immigrants “help” and 30% who believe they “hurt.”



Among Republicans, 54% of men and 64% of women believed immigrants hurt the country. Other demographics that reflected a high level of agreement included Trump voters at 60% and white women without a degree at 55%. Just under half of white men without a degree (49%) responded that immigrants had a negative impact.



The survey, which mainly asked questions focused on Americans’ satisfaction with Biden’s performance as president, was conducted by phone between April 28-May 1 and sampled 1,003 registered voters across the country.



Among all respondents, Biden received approval from 45% (83% of Democrats, 11% of Republicans), while 53% (15% of Democrats, 88% of Republicans) said they disapprove.







