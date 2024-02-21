Majority of suspects arrested in Mt. Juliet come from Nashville

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is wanted out of Mt. Juliet after running away during a traffic stop.

Justin Howard, 36, allegedly took off in a wooded area, possibly armed and believed to be in Nashville.

“We knew he had a lengthy past, a dangerous past and that’s when we called in our special response team, Nashville helicopter,” said Tyler Chandler, Deputy Chief of Mt. Julie Police.

Chandler said Monday night’s incident is just one example of criminals coming in from Nashville.

Over the weekend, Mt. Juliet police shared several arrests. All the suspects were from Nashville. The youngest alleged criminals were 12 and 14 and connected to a stolen car while on probation.

“Obviously there is a problem when there is a 14 or 12-year-old that is involved in criminal activity and then you call the parent and they don’t want to come get the child, that breaks your heart,” Chandler said.

According to recent stats, crimes against property and persons have gone down in Mt. Juliet. However, crimes against society continue to rise. The trend shows a drastic increase compared to 2022.

“Two years ago, we were making 240 arrests a month, now we are making about 400 a month.”

Chandler said the majority of those arrests are connected back to Nashville. “The majority of people that are arrested do not live in our city.”

Since implementing their license plate reader program, 151 suspects MJPD arrested are from Nashville, compared to 15 from Mt. Juliet.

“We don’t want our community to be a place where criminals can thrive, and we have to keep active to keep that out,” Chandler said.

