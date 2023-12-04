Majority of Ukrainian combat drones produced domestically — Minister Kamyshin

Ukraine is manufacturing "the absolute majority" of UAVs used at the battlefield, from budget FPV (first-person view) to long-range strike drones, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said in a Telegram post on Dec. 4.

Kamyshin noted Ukraine imports only a few drone models for its military.

"Our production now outputs a significant number of Ukrainian-made drones," he said.

Also on Dec. 4, Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Ivan Gavrylyuk revealed Ukraine’s Defense Forces would receive significantly more drones in December than in November, with additional funds being allocated by the ministry.

Gavrylyuk stated that Ukraine’s Armed Forces currently operate about 70 UAV models and more than 20 types of UAV munitions.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported in September that drone production in 2023 surged more than 100-fold compared to last year, potentially increasing even more by year's end.

Fedorov reported on Nov. 21 that approximately 200 Ukrainian companies are engaged in UAV production.

