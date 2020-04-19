Majority of voters support social distancing measures to slow coronavirus, polls find

Although protesters in several states have demonstrated in recent days against social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a strong majority support the measures, according to two new polls.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll published Sunday found that 58% of voters said they were concerned the measures might be lifted too soon, risking a second wave of outbreaks, compared with 32% who were more concerned the measures would stay in place, risking further economic hardship.

The willingness to tolerate the stay-at-home orders was fueled by the level of concern about the pandemic, which 38% said was a more significant tragedy than Pearl Harbor, President John Kennedy's assassination, the 9/11 terrorist attacks or the Great Recession.

The poll found that 40% personally knew someone who had been infected and 77% were at least somewhat worried that someone in their immediate family might get COVID-19. And 77% said the pandemic had changed their life in a "major way." Just 3% said it had not affected them at all.

And few thought the social distancing measures would be lifted anytime soon. Only 3% told pollsters the country was ready to reopen now, while 15% said it would be ready in the next few weeks. But 45% thought it would be at least a matter of months and 25% said it might not happen until next year.

Voters were supportive of the government's aggressive actions to lessen the economic impact of the shutdowns caused by the outbreak, which included a massive $2.2. trillion rescue package. Sixty-three percent said they approved of the federal government's expanded role and 30% disapproved.

Half of the respondents said they were satisfied with the job the government had done to contain the infection, compared with 48% who were not satisfied. And 49% were satisfied with what the government had done for those hurt economically by the crisis, compared with 44% who were not.

When it came to providing the tools to fight the virus, however, voters were not happy. Sixty-two percent were unhappy with the government's job in providing medical equipment such as ventilators and protective gear, and 64% were dissatisfied with the availability of testing for the virus.

A 52% majority disapproved of President Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak while 44% approved of the job he did. And looking forward to the 2020 election, voters trusted the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, to handle the coronavirus, 45%-36%, over Trump. When it came it the economy they trusted Trump over Biden, 47%-36%.

A survey from Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll, found that 56% of voters thought the social distancing measures were "reasonable" while 31% said they were not strict enough. Just 13% said the orders were "too strict." Three-quarters of voters said a full shutdown had been necessary and 73% thought the governors' orders were constitutional, compared with 27% who didn't.

Eighty percent of voters in that poll said those mitigation measures were working and 64% said they needed to stay in place. When asked how much longer they thought stay-at-home orders would be necessary, 79% thought it would be at least another month.

But then asked whether minimizing the spread of infection should be the top priority or if there should be a balance with economic concerns, 58% said it was necessary to reach a balance.

The Harvard-Harris poll was conducted from April 14-16. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted from April 13-15 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.

