MakeMyTrip launches NFT collection of top Indian travel spots

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Indian online travel company MakeMyTrip has launched a non-fungible-token (NFT) collection of Indian tourist destinations, becoming the first Indian travel brand to step into the NFT space.

Fast facts

  • The NFT collection “Virtual Vacations!” aims at bringing to life “a kaleidoscopic meta-world view of some of India’s best travel destinations,” the company said.

  • Each NFT provides images of India’s most acclaimed travel destinations.

  • MakeMyTrip will pass on the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs to support projects focusing on promoting sustainable tourism in India.

  • NFTs have been gaining popularity in the world of tourism, with “NFTicket” reportedly sold at auction for US$1 million, making it likely the most valuable ticket sold in commercial aviation history.

  • The NFTicket is a collaboration between the Spanish airline Air Europa and TravelX, a Spanish company building a blockchain-based distribution protocol for the travel industry. The NFT also confers ownership of a work of art by contemporary artist Carlos Betancourt.

