MakeMyTrip launches NFT collection of top Indian travel spots

Indian online travel company MakeMyTrip has launched a non-fungible-token (NFT) collection of Indian tourist destinations, becoming the first Indian travel brand to step into the NFT space.

See related article: Is there a future for the NFT beyond digital art?

Fast facts

The NFT collection “Virtual Vacations!” aims at bringing to life “a kaleidoscopic meta-world view of some of India’s best travel destinations,” the company said.

Each NFT provides images of India’s most acclaimed travel destinations.

MakeMyTrip will pass on the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs to support projects focusing on promoting sustainable tourism in India.

NFTs have been gaining popularity in the world of tourism, with “NFTicket” reportedly sold at auction for US$1 million, making it likely the most valuable ticket sold in commercial aviation history.

The NFTicket is a collaboration between the Spanish airline Air Europa and TravelX, a Spanish company building a blockchain-based distribution protocol for the travel industry. The NFT also confers ownership of a work of art by contemporary artist Carlos Betancourt.

See related article: NFT buyers dip for a second straight month