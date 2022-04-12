When Will MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Turn A Profit?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. With the latest financial year loss of US$56m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$38m, the US$2.6b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MakeMyTrip's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Hospitality analysts is that MakeMyTrip is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 126% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MakeMyTrip's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

