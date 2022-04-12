When Will MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Turn A Profit?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. With the latest financial year loss of US$56m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$38m, the US$2.6b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MakeMyTrip's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Hospitality analysts is that MakeMyTrip is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 126% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MakeMyTrip's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of MakeMyTrip to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – MakeMyTrip's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is MakeMyTrip worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MakeMyTrip is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MakeMyTrip’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

