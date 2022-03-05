Is MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is MakeMyTrip's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 MakeMyTrip had US$198.9m of debt, an increase on US$775.0k, over one year. However, it does have US$461.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$262.2m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is MakeMyTrip's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MakeMyTrip had liabilities of US$207.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$226.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$461.0m and US$32.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$59.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that MakeMyTrip could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, MakeMyTrip boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MakeMyTrip can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year MakeMyTrip wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 56%, to US$295m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is MakeMyTrip?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year MakeMyTrip had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$197k of cash and made a loss of US$38m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$262.2m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. MakeMyTrip's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for MakeMyTrip that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

