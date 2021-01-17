The maker of this $220,000 camper van says interest tripled during the pandemic and its waiting list now stretches into 2022

Brittany Chang

ally

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

  • Colorado-based Boulder Campervans recently unveiled a $220,000 custom smart camper van named Lucy.

  • The van was built for a couple that wanted to do full-time #VanLife in Alaska.

  • Boulder has seen almost triple the number of nationwide build inquiries compared to pre-pandemic times.

Boulder Campervans, a company that recently skyrocketed in popularity nationwide, unveiled its latest $220,000 tiny home on wheels for a full-time #VanLife couple on January 1.

Van life undoubtedly boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic by becoming an alternative travel option as international trips and cruises started seeming less safe. While many customers now want camper vans for weekend warrior excursions in warmer weather, "Lucy" the van was built out for a couple that decided to live in the van full-time in Alaska.

In total, this new four-seasons capable tiny home on wheels took three months to create. Despite the daily disruptions of COVID-19, this timeframe needed to build Lucy wouldn't have changed if it had been created pre-pandemic, Anna Crider, cofounder and owner of Boulder Campervans, told Insider in an email interview.

Read more: Hipcamp, the Airbnb of camping, saw its traffic double this year, generating new revenue streams for the 50% of its hosts that are also farmers and ranchers

If you've been keeping up with road travel news, you'll know that the coronavirus pandemic initially disrupted manufacturing times for many camper van and RV companies. But unlike other camper van makers that initially had a backlog of builds due to supply chain delays, Boulder's schedule has been "little to not affected at all by COVID-19," according to Crider.

If you're wondering how, the solution is simple: Boulder has been pre-ordering necessary items that could potentially face delayed shipping times.

Keep scrolling to see inside the van:

Boulder has seen almost triple the number of build inquiries compared to pre-pandemic times and its preemptive ordering decision couldn't have come at a better time.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

According to Crider, the company - based out of Boulder, Colorado - is located at the "center of a 'van life mecca.'" As a result, the company has always been slammed with build requests from Colorado residents.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

However, last summer, Boulder started seeing build requests from across the US. This includes inquiries from California, Utah, Oregon, and New York.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

"People were realizing they needed to figure out a 'new normal' and a safer way to travel," Crider wrote.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The company's latest tiny home sits inside of a 170-inch four-by-four 2020 Mercedes Benz Sprinter.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

According to Crider, making Lucy a four seasons capable tiny home is a no brainer.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

"For our clientele, this is a lifestyle, not a part-time hobby," Crider wrote. "Being able to have the comfort of home all year-round is invaluable."

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

According to Crider, the van's new owners played a strong role in the building process, and even visited Boulder's facility weekly "with enthusiasm and awe of our progress."

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

"They are so in love with their new home," Crider said.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Now, let's talk about the van itself. Lucy has multiple power systems - specifically solar, lithium-ion batteries, and an inverter - that keep the tiny home's amenities running.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The van uses "smart equipment" that can be controlled from a phone, which is aided by the van's cell booster.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Amenities that rely on water can use the van's 32-gallon fresh and 15-gallon grey water tanks.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Now, let's move on to the layout of the tiny home.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The king bed towards the rear is topped with a five-inch foam mattress and can sleep two people.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The bed is elevated to make room for an under-bed garage, a popular layout technique used to create extra storage space.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Like any non-moving home, Lucy has a toilet for on-the-go emergencies.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

There's also an exterior shower to clean off after a long hike.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The kitchen - which has a fridge, sink, microwave, and induction cooktop - is located by the entryway.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Lucy's cabinets, which line the interior ceiling, are made of eco-friendly and durable bamboo.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

This bamboo-lined interior then contrasts the kitchen's concrete grey countertop.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Meals made in the kitchen can be eaten at either of the van's two interior dining spaces.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The driver and passenger seats can swivel to be used at the front dining table. The other dining space sits between the bed and the kitchen.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The interior is lined with windows that can open out for fresh air and natural light during the day.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

The sliding and rear doors also come with magnetic screens to let some outdoor breeze in.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

However, when it's dark out or the window shades are down, the van can be brightened with its dimmable LED lights.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

When it's warm out, the couple can have a meal outside with the van's awning and the kitchen's exterior drop-down table.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Lucy's exterior also has a roof rack, all-terrain tires, off-roading lights, and a rear cargo box, to name a few upgrades.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

Lucy's suspension has also been upgraded for a more comfortable drive around Alaska.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

All of these customized details and amenities mean Boulder can only work on two vans at a time.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

According to Crider, this small production line allows the company to create a high-quality custom van like Lucy.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

However, if you're looking to buy a Boulder van right now, you may be out of luck. We're less than a month into the new year, but the company is already completely booked for 2021.

Lucy camper van Boulder Campervans
The Lucy camper van by Boulder Campervans. Boulder Campervans

