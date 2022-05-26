Jif's peanut butter recall has expanded to more than 100 products, including candy and snacks — see the full list

Mary Meisenzahl
·6 min read
jif peanut butter
Erin McDowell/Insider

  • Over 100 products containing Jif peanut butter are under recall because of possible salmonella contamination.

  • Other brands are recalling snacks and desserts made with Jif peanut butter.

  • The FDA says consumers should examine any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.

The US Food and Drug Administration is telling Americans not to eat or serve Jif peanut butter because of a suspected salmonella outbreak. Other brands that make snacks using Jif peanut butter are also recalling products.

Jif parent company J.M. Smucker voluntarily issued a recall of dozens of products on May 20 over potential exposure at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The recalled products were distributed to retailers across the country, the company said.

So far 14 infections have been reported to the FDA in 12 states, with two patients requiring hospitalizations. The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreak.

People should avoid Jif products with codes from 1274425 through 2140425, and check any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.

Here is a full list of the products being recalled for potential exposure:

  • JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

  • JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

  • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

  • JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

  • JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

  • JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

  • JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

  • JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

  • JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

  • JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

  • JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

  • JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

  • JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

  • JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

  • JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

  • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

  • JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

  • JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

  • JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

  • JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

  • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

  • JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

  • JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

  • JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY

  • JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

  • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

  • Mary's Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G

  • Mary's Harvest Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G

  • Garden Cut Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

  • Garden Cut Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

  • Garden Cut Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Spread

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Fudge Sampler

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Fudge

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Buckeye Fudge

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Truffle

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Assorted Creams

  • Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Assorted Creams

  • Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce)

  • Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce)

  • Del Monte Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce)

  • Del Monte Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup

  • WALMART MKT FDG TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ) (C-STRWC-PBC)

  • WALMART MKT FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ) HOLIDAY FUDGE TRAY

  • PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • VARIETY TRAY (16 OZ) (C-CNC-PBC) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • TIGER BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

  • Taher Inc. Fresh Seasons Power Packs 6 oz

  • Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 6.5 oz

  • Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 4 0z

  • Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 4 oz

  • Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 4 oz

  • Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz

  • Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz

  • K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

  • K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

  • K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box

  • K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box

  • K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box

  • K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box

  • K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box

  • Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz

  • Haggen MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE

  • Albertsons/Safeway/Lucky APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER

  • Albertsons/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Lucky/Safeway CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP

  • Haggen CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

  • Albertsons/CarrsSafeway/Eagle/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO

  • United/Amigos/Market Street/Albertsons Market Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter

  • Safeway/Andronico's/Community Markets/Vons/Pak 'N Save PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE

  • Shaw's/Star Market READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK

  • Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Jewel-Osco/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL

  • ACME/Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/King's/Balducci's/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Safeway/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE

  • Haggen SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN

The FDA recommends that anyone who finds one of the recalled products should properly sanitize all surfaces and utensils that could have been in contact.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories