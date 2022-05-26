Jif's peanut butter recall has expanded to more than 100 products, including candy and snacks — see the full list

Erin McDowell/Insider

Over 100 products containing Jif peanut butter are under recall because of possible salmonella contamination.

Other brands are recalling snacks and desserts made with Jif peanut butter.

The FDA says consumers should examine any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.

The US Food and Drug Administration is telling Americans not to eat or serve Jif peanut butter because of a suspected salmonella outbreak. Other brands that make snacks using Jif peanut butter are also recalling products.

Jif parent company J.M. Smucker voluntarily issued a recall of dozens of products on May 20 over potential exposure at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The recalled products were distributed to retailers across the country, the company said.

So far 14 infections have been reported to the FDA in 12 states, with two patients requiring hospitalizations. The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreak.

People should avoid Jif products with codes from 1274425 through 2140425, and check any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.

Here is a full list of the products being recalled for potential exposure:

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Mary's Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G

Mary's Harvest Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G

Garden Cut Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

Garden Cut Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

Garden Cut Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct

Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Spread

Coblentz Chocolate Company Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Coblentz Chocolate Company Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich

Coblentz Chocolate Company Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich

Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Coblentz Chocolate Company Fudge Sampler

Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Fudge

Coblentz Chocolate Company Buckeye Fudge

Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster

Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Truffle

Coblentz Chocolate Company Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn

Coblentz Chocolate Company 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment

Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment

Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment

Coblentz Chocolate Company 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment

Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Assorted Creams

Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Assorted Creams

Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce)

Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce)

Del Monte Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce)

Del Monte Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup

WALMART MKT FDG TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ) (C-STRWC-PBC)

WALMART MKT FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ) HOLIDAY FUDGE TRAY

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

VARIETY TRAY (16 OZ) (C-CNC-PBC) FUDGEAMENTALS

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

TIGER BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS

Taher Inc. Fresh Seasons Power Packs 6 oz

Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 6.5 oz

Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 4 0z

Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 4 oz

Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 4 oz

Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz

Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box

K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box

K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box

K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box

K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box

Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz

Haggen MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE

Albertsons/Safeway/Lucky APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER

Albertsons/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Lucky/Safeway CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP

Haggen CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

Albertsons/CarrsSafeway/Eagle/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO

United/Amigos/Market Street/Albertsons Market Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter

Safeway/Andronico's/Community Markets/Vons/Pak 'N Save PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE

Shaw's/Star Market READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK

Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Jewel-Osco/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL

ACME/Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/King's/Balducci's/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Safeway/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE

Haggen SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN

The FDA recommends that anyone who finds one of the recalled products should properly sanitize all surfaces and utensils that could have been in contact.

