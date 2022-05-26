Jif's peanut butter recall has expanded to more than 100 products, including candy and snacks — see the full list
Over 100 products containing Jif peanut butter are under recall because of possible salmonella contamination.
Other brands are recalling snacks and desserts made with Jif peanut butter.
The FDA says consumers should examine any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.
The US Food and Drug Administration is telling Americans not to eat or serve Jif peanut butter because of a suspected salmonella outbreak. Other brands that make snacks using Jif peanut butter are also recalling products.
Jif parent company J.M. Smucker voluntarily issued a recall of dozens of products on May 20 over potential exposure at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The recalled products were distributed to retailers across the country, the company said.
So far 14 infections have been reported to the FDA in 12 states, with two patients requiring hospitalizations. The FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreak.
People should avoid Jif products with codes from 1274425 through 2140425, and check any Jif peanut butter products in their homes.
Here is a full list of the products being recalled for potential exposure:
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
Mary's Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G
Mary's Harvest Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G
Garden Cut Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct
Garden Cut Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct
Garden Cut Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct
Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Spread
Coblentz Chocolate Company Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Coblentz Chocolate Company Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich
Coblentz Chocolate Company Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich
Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Coblentz Chocolate Company Fudge Sampler
Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Fudge
Coblentz Chocolate Company Buckeye Fudge
Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Coblentz Chocolate Company Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster
Coblentz Chocolate Company Peanut Butter Truffle
Coblentz Chocolate Company Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn
Coblentz Chocolate Company 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment
Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment
Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment
Coblentz Chocolate Company 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment
Coblentz Chocolate Company 8 oz. Assorted Creams
Coblentz Chocolate Company 16 oz. Assorted Creams
Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce)
Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce)
Del Monte Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce)
Del Monte Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup
WALMART MKT FDG TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ) (C-STRWC-PBC)
WALMART MKT FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ) HOLIDAY FUDGE TRAY
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS
VARIETY TRAY (16 OZ) (C-CNC-PBC) FUDGEAMENTALS
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS
PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BITES (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS
PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS
TIGER BUTTER FUDGE BAR (8 OZ) FUDGEAMENTALS
Taher Inc. Fresh Seasons Power Packs 6 oz
Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 6.5 oz
Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 4 0z
Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 4 oz
Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 4 oz
Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz
Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 4.1 oz
K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box
K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box
K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box
K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box
K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box
Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz
Haggen MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE
Albertsons/Safeway/Lucky APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER
Albertsons/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Lucky/Safeway CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Haggen CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Albertsons/CarrsSafeway/Eagle/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO
United/Amigos/Market Street/Albertsons Market Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter
Safeway/Andronico's/Community Markets/Vons/Pak 'N Save PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE
Shaw's/Star Market READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK
Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/Jewel-Osco/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Randalls/Safeway/Tom Thumb/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL
ACME/Albertsons/Andronico's Community Markets/Carrs-Safeway/Eagle/King's/Balducci's/Lucky/Pak 'N Save/Safeway/Vons READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE
Haggen SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN
The FDA recommends that anyone who finds one of the recalled products should properly sanitize all surfaces and utensils that could have been in contact.
Read the original article on Business Insider