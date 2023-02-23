Maker to Main moving to Harding Glass location; owner cites declining downtown

WORCESTER — Maker to Main, a store known for selling goods from local farms, will move from its three-year location at 328 Main St., citing issues with foot traffic and limited parking downtown.

After its last day March 25, the store will lease the former location of Harding Glass Company Inc., a 74-year-old Canal District family business that closed in September, at 166 Harding St., according to owner Lynn Cheney.

Cheney said that an opening date has not been pinned yet, given the many financial and technical details that have to be worked out.

Maker to Main owner Lynn Cheney stands in her store at 328 Main St., Worcester, in 2020.
She also expressed regret for the move on the store's Facebook page, while also citing a decline in foot traffic in downtown Worcester that she attributed to the pandemic.

"The pandemic brought a largely remote workforce, keeping Main Street from being a bustling and business-essential foot-traffic area," wrote Cheney. "Add in confusing parking, much of which is metered, and you have an environment that greatly impedes a business’ ability to thrive. All while that same business is left waiting for complementing commerce to take shape."

Maker to Main was established Feb. 21, 2020, as the brick-and-mortar evolution of Lettuce Be Local, a wholesale operation by Cheney, who would personally supply farm foods and ingredients to local restaurants, chefs and brewers starting in 2012.

At Maker to Main, she used the network of more than 160 growers and makers to supply her market, all located within 100 miles of Maker to Main.

The announcement for the move, which was made on the three-year anniversary of the store's opening last Tuesday, also detailed that the new location on Harding Street will have a "more robust grocery store" with full-service deli counter for meats, cheeses and sandwiches, grab-and-go prepared foods and expanded food selections.

"And of course, parking! Yes, lots of parking, right at our doorstep!" wrote Cheney.

