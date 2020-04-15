MakerCause Launches to Create 3D Printing Collaboration Network in Partnership with MaketheMasks to Support COVID-19 Efforts

DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Software Development announced today that it has launched the "MakerCause" initiative at makercause.com to centralize efforts to produce 3D-printed respirator masks, face shields and nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs to support healthcare workers, first responders and individuals with suppressed immune systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. This launch coincides with the formation of a partnership with MaketheMasks, an initiative by the inventors of the Montana Mask, a 3D-printed respirator mask that is in wide use across the country.

Unique Software Development was recently highlighted in the media after marshaling its inventory of 3D printers to produce reusable respirator masks using the open source design made available by the inventors of the Montana Mask. The response for masks has been overwhelming, which led USD to seek additional assistance from companies and individuals with 3D printers to help increase production to meet the large demand. The maker community answered the call, and this inspired Matt O'Brien, CEO of Unique Software Development, to conceptualize and launch MakerCause to create a movement to help fight COVID-19.

"After receiving an outpouring of offers from makers to help print respirator masks during this time of great need, we realized that this was a perfect opportunity to formalize this energy into its own initiative where efforts can be centralized and coordinated," stated Mr. O'Brien. He added, "With MakerCause, our partnership with MaketheMasks and the generous volunteer support of Team Rubicon USA, it is my hope that our collective efforts will help keep more Americans safe from coronavirus while laying the groundwork for an organization that will be able to spring into action to collaborate on future initiatives and causes. I'm thrilled to have partnered with the team at MaketheMasks and look forward to our joint collaborations on 3D-printed personal protective equipment."

"This is about empowering people to help each other," said Corie Hawks, Operations Lead at MaketheMasks. "Montana has led by example and shown that one brilliant idea can lead to a worldwide solution."

The MakerCause website offers a variety of informational resources and provides STL files for the 3D printing of the Montana Mask, the Prusa Face Shield and USF's Nasopharyngeal Swabs, which are being widely used as personal protective equipment and testing supplies in light of the critical shortages affecting the country. If you have 3D printing capacity or would like to volunteer or donate funds or materials, visit the website to learn more about how you can help support MakerCause.

About MakerCause

Launched in March 2020 to centralize efforts by the maker community to support initiatives to produce 3D-printed personal protection equipment, MakerCause is an organization of makers who contribute their time, resources and efforts to support charitable endeavors. Learn more at makercause.com.

About Unique Software Development

Unique Software Development is a Dallas, TX based Digital Innovation Agency for Mobile Apps, Web Applications, eCommerce, Augmented Reality, Wearables, and IoT. USD is a custom software development firm that specializes in building advanced solutions for the financial services, transportation, healthcare, utility, hospitality, commodity, social and other industries. Combining domain knowledge with some of the most capable developers in the world, USD develops industry-defining applications, helping clients optimize time-to-market and minimize software development risks in mission-critical systems. For more information, visit uniquesoftwaredev.com or call 855-976-4873.