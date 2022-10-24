MakerDAO Votes to Custody $1.6 Billion in USDC With Coinbase

Stacy Elliott
·3 min read

Coinbase will custody $1.6 billion worth of MarkerDAO’s USD Coin (USDC) treasury with its institutional-grade service, allowing the DAO to earn up to 1.5% rewards on the funds.

The proposal was ratified with 75% of the votes in favor on Monday afternoon after Coinbase Institutional submitted it on September 6. The USDC represents one-third of the treasury backing the Peg Stability Module, which allows users to deposit collateral in exchange for DAI, Maker’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin.

Maker will not pay a custody fee, according to the proposal, and the community will need to vote on whether to keep its funds custodied with Coinbase after the trial period at the end of the year.

But first, MakerDAO will now need to create a legal entity that can be onboarded to Coinbase’s institutional rewards program, according to a Twitter thread posted by Maker.

The deposit will almost double the $1.7 billion worth of USDC that Coinbase was holding on behalf of customers at the end of June, according to a blog post.

“The additional monthly revenue generated through this deal enables Maker to further advance its overarching mission to create a global, trustless financial future built on decentralized rails,” Jennifer Senhaji, head of growth and business development at MakerDAO, said in the post.

MakerDAO’s governance token, MKR, was trading at $926.20 on Monday afternoon, down 3% over the past day and down 16% compared to last week, according to CoinGecko. As of this writing DAI, Maker’s stablecoin, is the fourth largest with a $5.8 billion market capitalization, which accounts for roughly 4% of all stablecoins in circulation.

Both DAI and USDC could use a boost. The stablecoins saw their market caps drop, DAI by 11% and USDC by 12%, over the last month, according to CoinGecko. This means that those stablecoins have likely been cashed in, for fiat or another currency, since both stablecoin issuers create new tokens when they’re bought on an exchange and destroy them when they’ve been redeemed.

MakerDAO to Invest $500 Million in US Government Bonds

Earlier this month, MakerDAO announced that it would invest $500 million in short-term U.S. treasury and corporate bonds. That makes today’s Coinbase news another move towards centralized entities and assets, which seemingly runs counter to remarks from MakerDAO cofounder Rune Christensen that DAI should divest from USDC.

When the U.S. Office of Foreign Asset Control sanctioned Ethereum mixer Tornado Cash over the summer, he took issue with how eagerly USDC issuer Circle blacklisted the 38 wallets on the list and froze USDC in them. Circle wasn’t technically required to freeze the funds, but Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire wrote in a blog post that it was “right and our obligation as a regulated financial institution.”

Recommended Stories

  • Local Bounti Raises ~$23M Via PIPE Financing

    Local Bounti Corp (NYSE: LOCL) has proposed an equity raise to support the continued scale-up of its organization. The equity raise will also help build-out of its network of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities that leverage its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology to significantly improve crop turns, increase output and improve unit economics. Local Bounti arranged a $23.3 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) investment with significant investment coming from existi

  • BMW Supplier European Lithium Is in Talks to Merge with Sizzle SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- European Lithium Ltd. is in talks to merge with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesA deal could value the combined

  • Tesla Limits Bitcoin Losses

    Tesla can smile. At the beginning of 2021 the group provided a much needed vote of confidence to the young industry, which wants to disrupt the world of finance. All of this suggested that Tesla, one of the biggest companies to invest in bitcoin, had lost big.

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has seen his net worth drop by nearly $12 billion in the past year

    The social media site is struggling, resulting in an 83% drop, according to Bloomberg.

  • EU cautions against gas price cap for electricity - document

    The European Commission has warned countries that an EU-wide cap on the price of gas used to produce electricity could cause an increase in gas use and exports of EU-subsidised electricity, according to a document seen by Reuters. European Union countries' energy ministers meet on Tuesday to discuss options to cap EU gas prices, with countries still split over whether and how to do this after discussing it for weeks. The document shows that the Commission shared with countries an analysis of a price cap for gas used to produce power - a scheme that Spain and Portugal launched this summer after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent cuts to EU gas supplies pushed up energy costs.

  • Obama in talks to campaign for Fetterman

    Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms. A Pennsylvania source familiar with the conversations told The Hill that Obama is in talks about coming to Pennsylvania to stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Fetterman is competing against…

  • Raytheon Leads Defense Earnings; Northrop Grumman, L3Harris To Report

    Raytheon leads defense quarterly earnings with General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and Booz Allen Hamilton all reporting this week.

  • Vitamins & Supplements You Should Not Take Together

    You know the drill: You have a ton of vitamins to take in a day but you’re not sure exactly when (or really if) you should take them all. And, while we should always turn to food for our vitamin and mineral intake, sometimes vitamin supplementation can help us fill the gaps in our diet. […]

  • Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice

    Saudi Arabia's powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the royal court said Sunday. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency came hours after Algeria's presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma'” on his middle ear, the statement said, without elaborating.

  • Tesla isn’t immune to a spending slowdown, Morgan Stanley says while cutting price target

    One Tesla Inc. bull is feeling a little less bullish Monday, as he digests the outlook ahead for the electric-vehicle company.

  • Chipotle set to release earnings after Tuesday's close

    Chipotle will report its third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday afternoon after the closing bell.

  • My Doctor Told Me to Eat More Plants to Lower My Blood Pressure. What Happened.

    Working in financial services is stressful and advisors will find this article on the health benefits of a mostly plant-based diet well worth reading. Our writer changed his diet and with in a month his blood pressure dropped more than 10 points. His diet emphasizes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium—which help control blood pressure—and limits foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stock Is Becoming a Powerful Passive Income Producer

    A falling share price and rising dividend set it up to generate lots of passive income in the coming years.

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says

    A pause in rate hikes could lead stocks exceed the rally seen in July, when investors had first started hoping the Fed would pivot from its rate hikes.

  • When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer

    This completely under-the-radar indicator has historically represented a green light for investors to pounce.