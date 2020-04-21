The Makers of the CHI-CHI'S® Brand Share Cinco de Mayo Recipes for At-Home Celebrations

Legendary Salsa Brand Inspires Consumers to Keep the Festivity Going While Staying In

ORANGE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of CHI-CHI'S® products, the nation's celebration-focused salsa brand, are encouraging consumers to make this Cinco de Mayo "Mucho Better" with at-home recipe tips and tricks to make the day fun and flavorful. As Americans find themselves hunkered at home, the brand is dedicated to bringing the party to kitchens across the country with quality ingredients, including real tomatoes and vegetables, to spice up the mundane day-to-day.

Taco Cones More

"The makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand knows how to get the party started no matter the circumstances," said Tanya Sexton, brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "Whether celebrating at home or doing a virtual gathering, Cinco de Mayo festivities aren't complete without tasty food, festive beverages and great company. Our wide range of great-tasting salsas, tortillas and chips add a little spice, literally and figuratively, to this holiday."

No matter your mode of celebration, here are a few easy menu ideas to bring great flavor to your Cinco de Mayo virtual get-together:

As you plan homebound celebrations or everyday meals, look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, sauces, tortillas and chips. For additional recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com. You can also follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® is a premier Mexican food brand of MegaMex Foods, based in Orange, California. Originally established in the early '70s, the CHI-CHI'S® brand was one of America's first popular Mexican restaurants. Its legacy of colorful, family fun lives on in retail stores with a full line of delicious sauces, tasty tortillas and legendary salsa. For more information about CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-the-chi-chis-brand-share-cinco-de-mayo-recipes-for-at-home-celebrations-301043953.html

SOURCE CHI-CHI’S® Brand