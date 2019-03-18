What Makes the 2019 Honda Civic Si So Ex-Si-ting?

Easily the best-handling front-wheel-drive car on the market today, Honda's Civic Si coupe (and its mechanically identical four-door sedan sibling) is a performance bargain. It is quick, thanks to its turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and it is fun to drive, thanks to its six-speed manual transmission and well-sorted chassis. The Si model exists between the mainstream Civic lineup and the bonkers, 306-hp Civic Type R, and shares a 10Best Cars award from us with the latter. We've also run the Si at our annual Lightning Lap track test in 2017, where it was the only car that year to gain speed through Virginia International Raceway's treacherous high-speed uphill ess-curves. To see what sets it apart from the regular Civic, swipe on!