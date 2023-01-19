What Makes Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Attractive?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -1.13%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -1.12%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -1.07%, compared to a return of 6.90% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Partners highlighted stocks like Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) provides application-focused solutions to laboratories globally. On January 18, 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) stock closed at $154.07 per share. One-month return of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was 3.40%, and its shares lost 10.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has a market capitalization of $45.616 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) provides analytical instruments, consumables and services to the life sciences, environmental analysis and chemical industries. Over the course of our investment campaign, we’ve been impressed by Agilent’s strategic progress. They’ve continued to shift the business toward recurring revenue (services, consumables and diagnostic tests), boosting profit visibility alongside its healthy instrumentation business. They’ve also invested (organically and via targeted acquisitions) in new adjacent growth opportunities: specialized contract manufacturing, cell analysis, PFAS (“forever chemical”) testing and EV battery testing. We added to our position as the stock pulled back during the quarter and were then encouraged to see the company’s strong quarterly results and positive initial outlook for fiscal 2023.”

Story continues

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is not on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) at the end of the third quarter, and 41 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in another article and shared the best genomics stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.