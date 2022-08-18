Here’s What Makes Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Investment Pick

Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending March 31, 2021, Mayar Fund (Class A) was down 6.6% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by 5.2% in the same period. Since its inception in May 2011, Mayar Fund has seen a 198.7% increase versus a 180.9% increase for the MSCI. That corresponds to a 10.6% annualized rate of return for the Mayar Fund, compared to 10.1% for the MSCI. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Mayar Capital mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational conglomerate company with a $1.5 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -15.32% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -10.77%. The stock closed at $122.51 per share on August 16, 2022.

Here is what Mayar Capital has to say about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Our technology businesses enjoyed a strong year of operating performance – from Google. Google saw revenue growth of over 40% in the year, with operating profits growing above 90%; YouTube ended the year with higher viewership than Netflix – without the content costs. With its dominant position in online advertising, we continue to monitor regulatory risks for this business."

Our calculations show that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 160 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 158 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a 4.98% return in the past 3 months.

