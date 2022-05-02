Here’s What Makes Alphabet (GOOG) a Phenomenal Business

Farrer Wealth Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “Farrer Wealth Managed Solution” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. This quarter was tough on the managed solution, and while the fund always expected its portfolio would suffer 30%+ drawdowns at some stage, they never thought it would be in the first nine months of launching. The benchmark bottomed on 8th March, and since then has returned 8.90% whereas our Managed Solution has returned 15.67% (the below in USD; 8th March to 1st April 2022). Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Farrer Wealth Advisors mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational technology conglomerate with a $1.5 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -17.46% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -0.91%. The stock closed at $2,388.23 per share on April 28, 2022.

Here is what Farrer Wealth Advisors has to say about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Alphabet: We won’t waste much time trying to explain to our clients why Alphabet is such a phenomenal business, we believe that is quite self-evident. The better explanation is why we never bought Alphabet before. The reason was a personal bias we held based on three beliefs (which we now believe to be incorrect) Growth in YouTube would stall as the increased ad-load would turn-off viewers (the double ad-load at the beginning of videos for example). Consumers will focus on discovery rather than search to purchase new items. For example – using Instagram/TikTok to decide what new clothes to buy instead of ‘googling’ for clothes. Other Bets: In general, we felt that capital spent on “Other Bets” has been a bit wasteful with the segment earning just around $3.1bn in revenue versus nearly $21bn in operating losses over the last five years..." (Click here to see the full text)

