What Makes ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Worthy Investment Option?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund declined 7.1% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 2.2% gain for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and a 7.6% gain for the S&P 500 Index. For the year 2022, the fund declined 50.5% compared to 29.1% and 18.1% respectively for the benchmarks. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund highlighted stocks like ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) engages in semiconductor equipment systems development. On March 3, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stock closed at $637.38 per share. One-month return of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was -3.71%, and its shares gained 10.98% of their value over the last 52 weeks. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has a market capitalization of $251.504 billion.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund made the following comment about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) designs and manufactures semiconductor production equipment and has a leading market share in photolithography. Shares rose 31.9% during the quarter after the company maintained its strong near[1]term outlook despite expected industry weakness and increased its longer[1]term outlook, with sales expected to grow to €30 billion to €40 billion in 2025 and €44 billion to €60 billion by 2030 (from €18.6 billion in 2021). ASML has a monopoly in Extreme-Ultra-Violet equipment, which is critical for advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing, and remains well positioned as its customers continue to build out capacity to support growing demand for leading-edge semiconductors.”

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 59 hedge fund portfolios held ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 51 in the previous quarter.

