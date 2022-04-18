Here’s What Makes Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY) a Great Investment Choice

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ADR Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total), driven by the subsector and stock-specific allocations toward growth areas versus the benchmark. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments International Growth ADR Strategy mentioned Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1873, Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) is a Nacka Municipality, Sweden-based industrial tools and equipment manufacturer with a $56.3 billion market capitalization. Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) delivered a -27.71% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -23.43%. The stock closed at $42.49 per share on April 14, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments International Growth ADR Strategy has to say about Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"The Strategy is well-exposed to this secular shift and to accelerated spending on alternative energy sourcing and generation. In addition, industrial manufacturer Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLCY) should benefit from demand for greater efficiency in mid-voltage applications such as energy-efficient compressors."

Suwin/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) delivered a -26.08% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we published an article that includes Atlas Copco AB (NYSE:ATLCY) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.