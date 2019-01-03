What Makes Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) A Great Dividend Stock?

Over the past 10 years Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) has grown its dividend payouts from CHF30 to CHF33. With a market cap of CHF6.4b, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise pays out 62% of its earnings, leading to a 4.5% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a consistent, reliable and competitive dividend over a long period of time, and is expected to continue to pay in the same manner many years to come. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

The company’s dividend yield stands at 4.5%, which is high for Banks stocks. But the real reason Banque Cantonale Vaudoise stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. BCVN has increased its DPS from CHF30 to CHF33 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The company currently pays out 62% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 88% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.9%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to CHF38.41. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Next Steps:

There aren’t many other stocks out there with the same track record as Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, so I would certainly recommend further examining the stock if its dividend characteristics appeal to you. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

