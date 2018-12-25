What Makes Biesse S.p.A. (BIT:BSS) A Great Dividend Stock?

Biesse S.p.A. (BIT:BSS) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.8%, and has a market cap of €474m. Does Biesse tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

View our latest analysis for Biesse

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

BIT:BSS Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18 More

How does Biesse fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 31%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 27% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 2.7%. However, EPS should increase to €1.71, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of BSS it has increased its DPS from €0.44 to €0.48 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, Biesse produces a yield of 2.8%, which is high for Machinery stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Biesse ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BSS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BSS’s outlook. Valuation: What is BSS worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BSS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



