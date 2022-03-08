Here’s What Makes Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) a Great Investment Choice

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund—Investor Class rose 0.98% and outperformed the benchmark Russell Microcap® Index, which declined -2.66%. For the full year, the Fund gained 26.78% as the benchmark added 19.34%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is a Virginia, United States-based civil engineering company with a $204.8 million market capitalization. BWMN delivered a -2.76% and it closed at $16.53 per share on March 04, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund has to say about Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) was also a large contributor. Bowman is an engineering consulting firm that delivers a broad range of realestate, energy, infrastructure and environmental management services to both public and private clients in the U.S. The company’s projects include large commercial developments, master planned communities and local transportation projects. Bowman recently announced quarterly revenue of $39.7 million—representing a year-over-year increase of 25%—which was the greatest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. Moreover, Bowman has made several notable acquisitions that we believe will be highly accretive to earnings. For example, the company acquired Kibart, Inc.— which should help Bowman expand into building services and into mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) practices."

Engineer

Our calculations show that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BWMN was in 2 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3 funds in the previous quarter. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) delivered a -4.78% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

