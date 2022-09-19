Here’s What Makes Camden Property Trust (CPT) an Attractive Investment

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Income Fund (the “Fund”) declined 18.43% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, modestly underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”), which declined 17.16%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1981, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is a Houston, Texas-based real estate investment trust company with a $13.7 billion market capitalization. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) delivered a -27.80% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by -13.04%. The stock closed at $129.00 per share on September 16, 2022. Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The Fund’s multi-family REIT Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been generating strong occupancy, rent, and cash flow growth. We expect in-place rents, which remain below market rents, to be a source of ongoing strong cash flow growth in the near term. We also expect rental apartments to continue to benefit from homeownership affordability challenges. Currently, the Fund’s investments in multi-family REITs provide partial inflation protection to offset rising costs due to leases that can be reset at higher rents, in some cases, annually. Valuations are attractive at 5% capitalization rates and remain at discounts to recent private market multi-family transactions which have been valued at high 3% to low 4% capitalization rates."

