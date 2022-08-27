Here’s What Makes The Carlyle Group (CG) a Great Investment Choice

Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund's strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. The good news is that across its portfolios most of its companies are performing well fundamentally. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022. In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Vulcan Value Partners mentioned The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1987, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is a Washington, D.C.-based financial services company with an $11.95 billion market capitalization. The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) delivered a -39.73% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -31.59%. The stock closed at $33.09 per share on August 26, 2022. Here is what Vulcan Value Partners has to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Carlyle Group Inc., a leading alternative asset manager, has deep and growing relationships with capital providers, a stable management fee stream and a proven ability to convert investor capital into a performance fee stream. Long-term trends continue to be strong for Carlyle with good industry growth and continued inflows across the breadth of their strategies. Carlyle’s credit strategies are benefitting from interest rate dislocation as higher interest rates flow through to better performance and earnings. Carlyle’s infrastructure strategies are seeing great opportunities in renewables as well as in oil and gas, allowing them to profit from both sides of the transition towards a more sustainable energy future. Carlyle's traditional private equity exposure is diverse. So, while short-term stock price volatility might continue, we believe that any volatility will lead to further opportunity."

Investments, Finance

Our calculations show that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was in 32 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) delivered a -16.44 return in the past 3 months.In March 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.