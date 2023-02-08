What Makes CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) an Attractive Investment?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the fund was 23.25% down while, the S&P 500 fell 18.11% and the Russell 1000 Value Index returned -7.54%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Longleaf Partners Fund highlighted stocks CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is a natural gas and midstream company. On February 7, 2023, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) stock closed at $16.18 per share. One-month return of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) was -0.49%, and its shares gained 7.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a market capitalization of $2.753 billion.

Longleaf Partners Fund made the following comment about CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) - CNX was the top contributor for the year, but we were surprised it wasn’t an even larger one. Its value per share strongly outgrew its price performance for the year. While all energy companies saw a boost from higher prices, CNX had previously done more price hedging than peers. This decision held back near-term reported earnings, which remain the market’s focus. This helped relative returns at unhedged and more leveraged companies that were hoping for higher prices. CNX has been taking advantage of a widening price-to-value gap for itself as the year went on by continuing to be one of our largest share repurchasers. When you combine strong capital allocation like this with geopolitical conflict solidifying the long-term value of North American natural gas while hedges roll off with the passage of time, we remain excited about CNX’s future.”

best oil and energy stocks to buy now
best oil and energy stocks to buy now

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) at the end of the third quarter, which was 37 in the previous quarter.

We discussed CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) in another article and shared Longleaf Partners Fund’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Harry Brook hits five consecutive sixes – plus three other things you missed from New Zealand XI v England

    England continued where they left off in Pakistan by batting at breakneck speed with Harry Brook leading the way.

  • HSBC aiding China’s Hong Kong human rights abuses, say MPs

    HSBC has been complicit in financially isolating Hong Kong citizens after making it impossible for them to access their savings after moving to Britain, MPs have said.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying LEM Holding SA (VTX:LEHN)?

    LEM Holding SA ( VTX:LEHN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens...

  • With 50% ownership of the shares, Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    If you want to know who really controls Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc ( LON:MBH ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Ecuadorian fugitive wanted for killing wife in 2019 arrested in South Carolina

    César Leopoldo Cóndor Vaca, Ecuador's 13th most wanted criminal, was arrested in South Carolina by ERO Atlanta deportation officers. Cóndor Vaca is accused of killing his wife in 2019.

  • Is Weakness In Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 42%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • K-Pop Godfather Spurs Rally in Battle for Music Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co.’s stock price surged to a record high after the K-pop agency’s founder vowed to block a share sale to internet giant Kakao Corp.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapThe

  • FTSE 100 hits record high as Jerome Powell hints at slower rate rises - live updates

    The FTSE 100 immediately hit a new record high as trading opened in London after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated the pace of interest rate rises may ease as the year progresses.

  • Liquor Maker Guotai Weighing $500 Million Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Guizhou Guotai Liquor Group Co., a Chinese white liquor brand, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise more than $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to London to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament on Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is urging the West to deliver more weapons to try to reverse Russian gains. In only his second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, Zelenskiy will visit troops working with British forces, part of a programme Sunak will say he plans to expand to include the training of fighter jet pilots and marines. "President Zelenskiy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in a statement.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.