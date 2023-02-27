What Makes CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) a Smart Investment Choice?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s performance was flat compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter. The fund (institutional shares) returned 0.22% compared to the benchmark return of 4.13%. The fund (institutional shares) fell by 35.12% for the full year compared to a 26.36% decline for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is a software-based security solutions provider. On February 24, 2023, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock closed at $143.75 per share. One-month return of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was 4.20%, and its shares lost 15.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a market capitalization of $5.853 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund made the following comment about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“We initiated a position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), an identity security platform focused primarily on privileged access management (PAM). CyberArk’s PAM technology prevents bad actors from stealing and exploiting the credentials of superuser accounts like IT administrators, cybersecurity managers, and network administrators. These privileged accounts can access a company’s most critical IT systems–domain directory servers (all passwords, profiles, and data on employees), firewalls, code repositories, and database servers–making the credentials a high-value target in ransomware attacks (consulting firm Forrester estimates that 80% of security breaches involve privileged credentials). CyberArk technology detects, stores, and manages all the privileged credentials in an organization, monitors the critical IT systems, and helps contain the damage hackers can cause if they breach a corporate network. The increasing frequency and severity of ransomware attacks, heightening geopolitical tension, and stricter requirements of cyber insurance policies have all made PAM a higher priority spending category among security teams.

CyberArk is the market leader in the PAM category, with over 20% market share. The company has successfully leveraged its foothold to expand into complementary markets like identity and access management (authentication of a company’s employees and vendors), secrets management (detection of credentials used for machine-to-machine communications), and endpoint management. These newer solutions now account for over 45% of annual subscription recurring revenue and are growing over 100% annually. CyberArk is also making good progress in its business model transition from on-premise (one-time perpetual license payment plus some recurring maintenance payments) to a recurring subscription revenue model. The new model expands CyberArk’s addressable market, enables it to cross-sell products more efficiently, increases the lifetime value of its customers, and improves revenue predictability. Recurring revenue now accounts for more than 84% of total sales and annualized recurring revenue has been growing over 40% for the past four quarters. As subscription contracts come up for renewal in the next two to three years, we expect cash-flow margins to increase from mid-single digits today to CyberArk’s healthy historical margin levels of 20%-plus. Long term, the combination of resilient end-market growth, better recurring revenue mix, and margin expansion should bode well for the stock."

Login Password Cybersecurity
Login Password Cybersecurity

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 31 hedge fund portfolios held CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter.

We discussed CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in another article and shared Brown Capital Management's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    Warren Buffett makes a lot of money each year from dividends. As a case in point, he noted in last year's letter written to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that one stock (Apple) paid $785 million in dividends in 2021 all by itself.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • 12 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 high growth healthcare stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy. The healthcare sector proved its mettle in 2022. When the broader stock market was in turmoil, major healthcare companies, including Cardinal Health, McKesson […]

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Wall Street Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken its place as Wall Street's next-big-thing investment -- and billionaire investors have taken notice.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $3,000 Into $84,000 With Next to No Effort

    The stock market can be intimidating at times, but investing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate long-term wealth. You also don't need to be a rich or experienced investor to start making money in the stock market.