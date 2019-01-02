What Makes Eiffage SA (EPA:FGR) A Great Dividend Stock?

There is a lot to be liked about Eiffage SA (EPA:FGR) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.7%, and has a market cap of €7.0b. Does Eiffage tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ENXTPA:FGR Historical Dividend Yield January 2nd 19 More

How does Eiffage fare?

The company currently pays out 33% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect FGR’s payout to increase to 37% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.8%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €6.66. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. FGR has increased its DPS from €1.2 to €2 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes FGR a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Eiffage generates a yield of 2.7%, which is on the low-side for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Eiffage as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should further research:

