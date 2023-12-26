'Makes it feel like Christmas': Community gathers for holiday dinner at Christ Centered Community Church

Dec. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The faith of the volunteers at Christ Centered Community Church moved mountains on Christmas Day — mountains of mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings, as well as clothes and toys for anyone who came through the doors.

"This church is blessed to be part of this community," Christ Centered Community Church's the Rev. Sylvia King said. "We always get the most fantastic support to be able to provide this. This is a little church with a big heart."

The doors of the church at 531 Somerset St. in Johnstown's Kernville section opened at 1 p.m. Monday for the 14th annual Christmas Day community dinner. Several long tables filled quickly.

Preparing for the dinner is a family tradition for Nate Britt, 22, who returned home from his U.S. Army base in New York to volunteer.

"Coming home and helping makes it feel like Christmas," he said.

Before opening the doors, associate pastor the Rev. Antoinette Allen gathered the couple dozen volunteers for a prayer.

"We have a plethora of food to feed our community," Allen said in a brief interview before getting back to preparing the meal. "Community support has been exceptional. We are prepared to serve our community today and every day. It is a joyous day. I am thankful and blessed."

In addition to serving meals at the church, volunteers delivered meals to people who could not make it out of their homes.

"We go beyond the church walls into the community," Allen said, "feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and visiting those in hospitals."