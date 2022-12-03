What Makes Generac Holdings (GNRC) Shares Unique?

Ariel Investment, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a loss of -7.47%, underperforming the Russell 2500 Value Index, which returned a loss of -4.50%, and the Russell 2500 Index, which returned a -2.82% loss. Inflation concerns, Russia-Ukraine tension, energy price, and Federal Reserve’s aggressive actions impacted the investors’ confidence in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Ariel Investment highlighted stocks like Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is a power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power product manufacturer and supplier. On December 1, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) stock closed at $103.09 per share. One-month return of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was 1.82% and its shares lost 73.26% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a market capitalization of $6.531 billion.

Ariel Investment made the following comment about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"We also bought shares of former position Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global manufacturer of power generation equipment. The company has an unmatched distribution network and product portfolio and enjoys strong brand advantages. We believe this creates a wide moat for this niche business which commands a 75% market share in the North American residential market. Historically, growth has been limited due to a lack of awareness around the benefits of having a home standby generator, as well as its high price point. More recently, however, elevated power outage events, both weather-related and due to aging infrastructure, have tipped the scales of awareness in both the residential and commercial markets, which should result in a long-runway of market penetration-led growth, margin expansion and free cash flow generation. The stock was a pandemic darling but has since traded off substantially giving us an opportunity to acquire shares in this unique, high-quality business."

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) at the end of the third quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

