Here’s What Makes GitLab (GTLB) an Attractive Investment

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund (the “Fund”) lost 30.6% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, which compared to losses of 20.9% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index (“R1KG”) and 16.1% for the S&P 500 Index (“SPX”), the Fund’s benchmarks. Year-to-date, the Fund has lost 45.2% compared to losses of 28.1% and 20.0% for the Fund’s benchmarks, respectively. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund mentioned GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2011, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a San Francisco, California-based software company with an $8.5 billion market capitalization. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) delivered a -16.17% return and it closed at $57.98 per share on September 09, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund has to say about GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of GitLab Inc., a leading software tools development platform, outperformed in the quarter after reporting strong quarterly results with 75% year-over-year revenue growth while raising annual guidance to over 58% growth. The results were driven by robust net new customer wins with base customers growing 64% year-over-year while existing customers continue expanding rapidly. We continue to believe GitLab’s easy-to-use and open development platform, combined with its disruptive pricing model, position the company well for continued market share gains."

11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals
11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals

Copyright: gmast3r / 123RF Stock Photo

Our calculations show that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) delivered a 28.99% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories