What makes a good legislator? A great set of ears and a thick skin

Jan. 20—It's been said politics is the art of the possible.

House Speaker Javier Martínez said politics also is the art of compromise, which makes being a good listener one of the key qualities of a good lawmaker — a trait that will prove especially important over the next three weeks during what will likely be a hectic 30-day session with contentious bills and dueling multibillion-dollar budgets under consideration.

"Not just hear, but listen," Martínez said.

An inside-the-Capitol survey of lawmakers, lobbyists and advocacy organizations about just what makes an effective legislator — not merely a dependable vote — drew a variety of responses last week, though many agree the ears are just as important as the ayes.

Still, those who understand the political process say that's just the start.

The ideal legislator, many say, also draws on honesty, integrity and respect as he or she goes about the job.

Capitol insiders are reluctant to name the best legislators for fear of offending others, but many acknowledge Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe, Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, are among some of the best, often because they're seen as principled, straight shooters who are willing to hear an opposing viewpoint without considering it an affront.

Wirth said in a statement effective legislators listen and take in all perspectives on a topic.

"When you speak, you want your words to mean something," he said.

Wirth also said effective legislators don't take things personally.

"Oftentimes your harshest critic on one bill will be your co-sponsor on the next," he said, adding the most important thing any good legislator can do is stay true to their word.

Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez, who served as a state senator from 1987-93, said old-fashioned hard work — often, the kind that happens without much notice, fanfare or headlines — is among the qualities of a good legislator, as well as intelligence, commitment and passion.

"And," he said, "thick skin."

Politics, after all, is a contact sport, said Chávez, currently serving as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's infrastructure adviser.

"You win some, you lose some," he said. "It's a lot of strong personalities, smart people and so you just have to roll with the punches."

Andrea Serrano, executive director of OLÉ New Mexico, which calls itself a grassroots member organization of working families, said a lawmaker who "centers the needs of community" when they make policy decisions is one of the most important attributes.

"That comes a lot of different ways," she said. "It comes by talking to constituents. It comes by talking to groups that work with constituents. It comes from best practices and research. I think that really good legislators in my experience are the ones who really take the time to hear from people — and not just hear from the people that they agree with."

A good lawmaker also understands policy and surrounds themselves with knowledgeable people, she said.

"Good legislators know that they don't have all of the answers," Serrano said. "One of the biggest beliefs we have at OLÉ is that people are the experts of their own experience, so I think really good legislators listen to the experience of the people they serve."

Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, echoed the sentiment.

"Besides honesty, listening is probably the most important quality," she said. "I think if we all really sat down and listened to each other and listened to our different points of view we'd get a lot more done."

Martínez said the ability to hear and use information is particularly important "when it comes to dealing with issues or a bill that you may or may not agree with," he said. "It is important to be able to listen to the other side because if you can listen, then maybe you can get to a place where you can compromise."

Dede Feldman, who served in the Senate from 1997 to 2012, offered the perspective of an insider as a former legislator and now as a citizen and advocate.

The qualities of a good legislator include "a personal moral compass, ethical standards and a clear vision of what is right and, especially, what is wrong," she wrote in an email.

"I witnessed many legislators who were reduced to making decisions on a case-by-case basis, without real standards to measure by," she wrote. "They found themselves influenced this way and that, and sometimes voted based on the last persuasive person they talked to, the latest crisis du jour, or who contributed to their campaign. This is particularly difficult with the many gray areas the Legislature enters."

Other qualities she listed include hard work and "a willingness to seek answers, research and dig," as well as being an excellent communicator.

"Most people don't know the executive from the legislative branches, the city government from the state," she wrote. "A legislator's job is to engage them, show them the benefits of participating in democracy and make them feel like they have power."

A sense of humor, courage to stand up to bullies, flexibility and a willingness to compromise and "tolerance of all types, all styles" also make for a good legislator, she wrote.

The late J. Paul Taylor, a Las Cruces Democrat who served in the state House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005, was her hero for many years, she wrote.

"He is gone now but was the conscience of the Legislature, and truly cared for people who had no voice — the sick, the old, the disabled, the immigrant, the poorest of the poor," she wrote. "He brought their voices into the Legislature."

Jessie Damazyn, a spokeswoman for the Center for Civic Policy, said her organization believes "a good lawmaker is one who creates a safe and accessible space for New Mexicans to discuss critical issues. "We're fortunate in New Mexico to have several lawmakers who value the importance of both creating a safe space for this work and working closely with historically marginalized and underrepresented populations with the goal of helping our communities thrive."

Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said qualities of a good legislator include compassion, hard work and "being focused on results."

Accessibility is also critically important, he said.

"We are public servants, and I learned long ago that that is the really the core of it," he said.

"You always have to get back to those two words. We serve the public, and we are servants," Steinborn said. "We are not here for ourselves, so as long as we're accessible, we listen to everyone, we're patient — sometimes it can be frustrating working through what's being communicated or how it's being communicated — but it is our job, and as long as you have that mindset and that approach and that true north, then I think you'll do the best job you can trying to serve the public."

Steinborn, who served as a state representative before he was elected to the Senate, said he had some advantage knowing what constituents expect after working for other elected officials.

"I worked for a couple members of Congress before I got elected, and so I worked for other officials at a high level and served the public," he said.

Still, Steinborn said every day is a learning process.

"I think the moment when you're done doing that or done trying is the day you should probably hang it up," he said.

Martínez, the House speaker, said a sense of humor is another attribute of a good lawmaker.

"We're there for 30 days, 60 days, whatever it might be," he said. "It's a pressure cooker. People get cranky. You gotta be able to laugh it off and not take yourself too seriously."

