Here’s What Makes Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) an Attractive Investment During Economic Slowdown

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 19.25% in the second quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Class A shares of the fund in the second quarter underperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Financials and consumer discretionary sectors significantly contributed to the fund’s relative performance, while healthcare and information technology were the major performance detractors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter investor letter, Alger Capital discussed stocks like Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO). Headquartered in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is an America-based retailer. On August 31, 2022, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) stock closed at $40.12 per share. One-month return of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was -8.65% and its shares gained 55.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has a market capitalization of $3.889 billion.

Here is what Alger Capital specifically said about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO):

“Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is a food retailer that sells deeply discounted brand-name consumables, generally providing a 10-50% discount on a total basket of branded goods relative to traditional grocers with 40-70% savings on its “opportunistically sourced” merchandise. The company buys opportunistic consumables in the same way that off-price retailers may buy discounted apparel, which involves capitalizing on cancelled orders, changes to packaging and other strategies. Shares of Grocery Outlet outperformed in the second quarter because the company is viewed by many investors as defensive and a beneficiary of inflation and consumers “trading down.” Additionally, rampant inflation could increase the company’s value proposition and the company has the benefit of passing on higher prices to consumers, given they sell primarily non-discretionary products. Finally, the company has strong unit volume growth, which may be attractive to investors during an economic slowdown.”

Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock.com

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is not on the list of  30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was held by 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter, which was 17 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in another article and Argosy Investors' views on the company. You can check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other prominent investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Alger Capital Expects Huge Growth in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 19.25% in the second quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Class A shares of the fund in the second quarter underperformed the Russell 2000 […]

  • Lower US job gain in August could help the Fed's inflation fight

    America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce

  • Self-driving tech firm Aurora mulls sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg News

    Reuters reported in 2020 that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology. Microsoft, on the other hand, has invested in San Francisco-based self-driving car maker Cruise, which is valued at $30 billion and counts General Motors Co as a majority stakeholder.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Deal to Support CH-53K Helicopter Program

    Lockheed (LMT) is going to supply spare parts for CH-53K aircraft, along with offering repair and maintenance support.

  • Multiple Headwinds Impacted Apple (AAPL)’s Performance in the Second Quarter

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class A shares of the fund in the second quarter underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. Communication services and material sectors significantly contributed to the fund’s relative performance, while Consumer discretionary and […]

  • ‘Increasingly likely’ Putin will cut off gas supplies completely, EU warned

    Liz Truss plans to slash business rates to beat the energy crisis FTSE 100 slumps 1.9pc Ben Wright: Pressure for another windfall tax may be irresistible - but it is still a terrible idea Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here’s What Makes Rivian Automotive (RIVN) an Attractive Investment

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class A shares of the fund in the second quarter underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. Communication services and material sectors significantly contributed to the fund’s relative performance, while Consumer discretionary and […]

  • Bitcoin Traders’ Outlook Is So Bleak That Some Analysts See a Buying Opportunity

    As several BTC metrics are hovering at historic lows and crypto traders’ sentiment is overwhelmingly bleak, some analysts argue that it’s time to make short-term contrarian bets.

  • OPEC+ Faces Output Dilemma as Darkening Economy Unsettles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ coalition is heading into unfamiliar territory. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapApple’s Car Is Beloved Before It Even ExistsAfter spending two years gradually feeding idle oil production back into the post-pandemic world, Saudi Arabia and its

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

    Burry highlighted the S&P 500's 18% decline from its December peak, and poked fun at the people who keep asking him when stocks will crash.

  • Markets are starting to realize inflation is not cyclical and they can't hold the Fed hostage anymore, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "This is not the old days. Inflation has fundamentally changed the equation," top economist Mohamed El-Erian warned.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The stock market is historically one of the best vessels investors can use to generate long-term wealth, but this year hasn't been easy. When it comes to finding a quality bargain, it can help to watch what professional investors on Wall Street are recommending. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the largest producers of semiconductors in the world.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off

    These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

    Passive income is a great way to generate extra income with little effort. After you spend all day working, passive income is a way to make money work for you when you sleep. Investing in reliable dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income.