What Makes The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) a Resilient Sock?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Small Cap Value Tax-Exempt Composite gained 13.37% gross of fees compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index and a 6.23% gain for the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is an advertising and marketing services provider. On March 14, 2023, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) stock closed at $34.02 per share. One-month return of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was -9.23%, and its shares lost 6.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has a market capitalization of $13.101 billion.

Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Marketing communication company, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was another top contributor in the quarter on solid earnings and a subsequent raise in full year guidance. IPG continues to deliver resilient organic growth across its portfolio as many of the world’s largest advertisers remain laser-focused on market share, despite macro uncertainty. The company is benefitting from spend across traditional media properties, as well as from new categories including ad-supported streaming, retail media and digital transformation projects. In our view, these results demonstrate the strength and resiliency of the business model; and we have conviction in the management team’s ability to flex IPG’s variable cost structure to weather any cyclical headwinds that may come its way.”

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter.

