Here’s What Makes Lam Research (LRCX) a Great Investment Option

Artisan Partners, an investment management firm, published its "Artisan Global Value Fund" second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -13.40% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTGX, -13.32% by its Advisor Class: APDGX, and -13.33% by its Institutional Class: APHGX, in the second quarter of 2022, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a -15.66% return in the same period. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Artisan Global Value Fund mentioned Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) and explained its insights into the company. Founded in 1980, Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) is a Fremont, California-based semiconductor company with a $67.2 billion market capitalization. Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) delivered a -32.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -21.74%. The stock closed at $484.94 per share on July 28, 2022.

Here is what Artisan Global Value Fund has to say about Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Lam is one of the world’s largest suppliers of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment (WFE). Manufacturing semiconductors is incredibly complex with tolerances measured in nanometers. Consistent improvements in technology are necessary for manufacturers to improve the cost, functionality and volume of semiconductors. WFE manufacturers such as Lam provide the necessary machines and technology. The WFE industry is highly consolidated with only five global players holding more than two thirds of the market. Because of the value-added nature of the equipment and services, the industry is highly profitable with margins and returns on capital that most CEOs can only dream of."

Semiconductor

jonas-svidras-e28-krnIVmo-unsplash

Our calculations show that Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) was in 59 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 62 funds in the previous quarter. Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) delivered a 0.09% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Lam Research Corporation (NYSE:LRCX) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.