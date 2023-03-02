Here’s What Makes Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) an Attractively Valued Opportunity

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Value Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, in the fourth quarter. In the quarter, the strategy gained in 10 of the 11 sectors it was invested in on an absolute basis. The energy and healthcare sectors were the leading contributors however the communication services sector detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Value Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) owns and operates resorts. On March 1, 2023, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) stock closed at $58.57 per share. One-month return of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was 2.04%, and its shares gained 38.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has a market capitalization of $44.763 billion.

ClearBridge Value Equity Strategy made the following comment about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We also initiated a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), in the consumer discretionary sector, which owns and operates several high-profile resorts and casinos in Macau and Singapore. One of the highest probability macro events we anticipate in 2023 is a China reopening, with forecasts (and the Chinese government itself) targeting over 5% growth. A big driver of this growth will be the massive pent-up demand for travel and entertainment after almost three years of being locked down and accumulating a mountain of private savings. We felt that Las Vegas Sands was an attractively-valued opportunity to capture the Chinese reopening, and specifically an eventual rebound in Macau from historically depressed levels. Las Vegas Sands is yet another example of a name supported by strong earnings growth that should generate positive performance, regardless of recession potential, due to the downside protection afforded by its solid free cash flow generation from already reopened destinations in Singapore. When combined with the material upside as earnings and cash flow gap up on a Macau reopening, we believe the risk/reward tradeoff is heavily underappreciated from the market and were able to capitalize and enter the stock at an extremely compelling entry point."

hotel, luxurious, swimming pool, vacation, holiday, jordan, dead sea, leisure
hotel, luxurious, swimming pool, vacation, holiday, jordan, dead sea, leisure

Francesco Dazzi / Shutterstock.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 57 hedge fund portfolios held Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 48 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in another article and shared the list of most valuable hotel companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • How Rivian Crushed All Electric Vehicle Stocks Today

    The last 24 hours have brought two less-than-bullish earnings reports for the electric vehicle industry and it's pulling the entire segment lower in trading on Wednesday. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the trend when it released earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, but Workhorse Group's (NASDAQ: WKHS) report this morning didn't help. Shares of Workhorse are down 12.6% at 2 p.m. ET, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has fallen 6.7%, Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is down 2.7%, and battery supplier QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has dropped 6.8%.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    After a rough few years, AT&T is taking the needed steps to provide great long-term value to investors.

  • Rivian's Big Problem Doesn't Go Away

    Tesla's heralded rival faces lingering supply-chain issues, which led the EV upstart to issue disappointing guidance.

  • Just How Big, Really, Is the "Biggest Airplane Sale in History"?

    It was, according to The Wall Street Journal, "the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history." On Feb. 14, 2023, Air India Ltd. announced an agreement to purchase 190 single-aisle 737 MAX airliners, 20 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, and 10 larger 777X widebodies from Boeing (NYSE: BA) -- 220 airplanes in all, and with an option to buy 70 more.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.