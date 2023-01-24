Here’s What Makes Mastercard (MA) a Smart Investment Option

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its "L1 Capital International Fund" fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the L1 Capital International Fund returned 1.7% compared to its benchmark which had a 4.4% return for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, L1 Capital International Fund mentioned Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1966, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a Harrison, New York-based financial services company with a $363.9 billion market capitalization. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a 8.87% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 8.34%. The stock closed at $378.57 per share on January 23, 2023.

Here is what L1 Capital International Fund has to say about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"During the December 2022 Quarter over 50% of the Fund’s holdings’ share prices increased by more than 10% in local currency with a number of them increasing by more than 20%. Five companies positively contributed over 0.5% (in AUD) to the Fund’s returns for the quarter which includes Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mastercard’s share price also increased over 20% in the December 2022 Quarter. These companies span a range of industries and size by market capitalisation and include both ‘Growth’ and cyclical ‘Value’ businesses. All meet the L1 Capital International unique definition of Quality."

Our calculations show that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) ranks 7th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was in 146 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 137 funds in the previous quarter. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a 23.88% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2023, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page.

