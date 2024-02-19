Who makes the most money in Arizona state government? Bankers and doctors mostly

Want to make six figures as a public servant in Arizona? Aim to be a banker or a medical professional.

Data on state employee salaries in 2022 gathered by The Arizona Republic shows the top 10 earners in state government are financial investors, doctors and psychiatrists working for agencies like the State Retirement System and the Department of Health Services.

The highest-paid state employee, Michael Viteri, made an annual salary of nearly $330,000 as the chief financial investor for the State Retirement System. The three next highest-paid employees work for either that system or the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

The chief medical officers for the Department of Health Services, the Health Care Cost Containment System and the Department of Economic Security round out the top ten earners. They each made over $250,000 in 2022.

The top 20 was dominated by psychiatrists working mainly for the Health Department, with each making well over $200,000.

If you don't have a degree in medicine or finance, a gig as the director of a state agency was the next highest-paying option. Michael Wisehart, the director of the Department of Economic Security in 2022, was the 26th highest-paid state employee with an annual salary of $215,000.

But don't be fooled by those big salaries. The average pay of the nearly 40,000 state employees in The Republic's database was around $53,000 in 2022. Only 3.5% of employees made six figures or higher.

Among some of the lowest-paid state employees are custodians, interns and instructors at the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind. Arizona's state lawmakers also rank at the bottom for pay.

While state lawmakers make $24,000 annually, some staff members supporting the Legislature made six figures. The highest-paid employee in the Legislature was Michael Hunter, the chief of staff for House Republicans, who made over $180,000 in 2022.

The same goes for elected officials leading other branches of government. Former Gov. Doug Ducey made $95,000 in 2022, while his chief of staff, Daniel Ruiz, made nearly $190,000.

If you're looking to make the big bucks, perhaps consider a career at one of the state's public universities, where the highest earners make millions per year.

