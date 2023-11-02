‘It makes me nervous’: Surveillance video captures suspects robbing Renton Home Depot

Renton police released new security camera footage capturing two people who allegedly robbed a Home Depot and left a worker injured.

INVESTIGATION:

A spokesperson with the Renton Police Department told us that the robbery happened at the Home Depot on South Grady Way in Renton on October 18.

The first call about the incident came in at 6:04 p.m.

Police said a man went inside the business and tried to return wood and flooring materials. However, he did not have a receipt, so a worker did not accept it.

The man went outside with the items and returned to the store empty-handed.

He then approached a store counter with a DeWalt product, police said, and told workers he wanted to purchase it.

When an employee turned away, the man picked up the product and rushed outside the store.

Renton police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at Home Depot in Renton. What we know about the suspects, and how one suspect left an employee injured as she tried to get away on @KIRO7Seattle at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YiCQ7Dn7FA — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 1, 2023

We received a new security camera video that captured the moment the man hurried outside of the business with two people, who appeared to be employees, chasing after him.

The video shows the suspect get away and run toward South Grady Way. The workers then stood in front of a black Kia that was parked outside of the store’s entrance.

Police said the driver was also a suspect in this case.

The woman then drove the vehicle through a worker, injuring the employee’s right leg. Renton police told us the worker was not badly hurt.

We went inside Home Depot to speak with a manager.

The manager referred us to the company’s corporation. We reached out to the company to get more details, including if the company’s policies encourage or require employees to follow suspects in a robbery.

A spokesperson for the company did not provide any details and referred us to the police department.

CUSTOMERS:

We spoke with Kraig McCready, a customer, about the recent robbery.

“It makes me nervous.” He said. “Thank God, they (suspects) didn’t kill that guy (employee). That’s all. I’m very happy he didn’t get too hurt.”

McCready said he doesn’t promote his construction company, Allright Construction, Inc., on his van to protect himself and his tools.

He said thieves stole around $12,000 worth of tools from his vehicle about nine years ago.

“It’s tough. We work paycheck to paycheck. We’re not rich and to have thieves take it away from us. It’s really hard to replace it,” he said.

He also warned others about buying items from private sellers online, who could be selling stolen tools.

“I don’t want to support these thieves. So I won’t buy anything on OfferUp or any of those ads. I look at them, but I won’t buy them,” McCready said.

We also spoke with Danny Brown, a customer and a former manager for Home Depot.

He said he had worked for the company for about 20 years.

“I’m always on edge. I watch over my back all the time because you got to make sure no one is going to come up on you,” he said.

Brown said he has seen a number of robberies as a former manager. He said he is always cautious when shopping for his electrical business.

“When I got out here, I checked my mirrors and looked around before I got out. Because people will sit here and watch the parking lot once you leave your car. They come and take all of your stuff, or they get you on your way back, out looking for your keys to take your vehicle away from you. It’s dangerous everywhere,” he said.

Police said the male suspect wore a black baseball hat, a double-layered shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He also wore an earring in his left ear and has various tattoos on both arms.

If you have any details that can help police identify the suspects, you’re asked to email the Renton Police Department at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-11930.