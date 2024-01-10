‘If it makes your nose run, that means it’s good’—Taco Tales tries KCK’s Don Antonio

Editor’s note: Star visual journalist Emily Curiel is on the hunt for the best carne asada taco in the Kansas City area. Join this native of Los Angeles in our new video series, “Taco Tales,” as she searches for the taco that checks all the boxes on her list of what’s required for a perfect 10 out of 10.

Don Antonio stands as a unique taqueria, embracing a diverse identity with roles ranging from a tortilla factory and a charming tiendita (little store), to a traditional carnicería (meat market). This taco spot recommended by a reader promises a captivating experience.

One exceptional detail at Don Antionio that captivates the taste buds is the tortilla—an essential foundation to any good carne asada taco. Handcrafted in the on-site tortilla factory and expressly requested to remain free from oil, it retained a delightful substantialness. This meticulous touch ensures it acts as a sturdy canvas for the flavorful carne asada, cilantro, onions, lime and salsa.

The assembly of the tacos introduced its own challenge. Lacking predefined measurements, my self-topping endeavor resulted in an abundance of onions, a minor hiccup amid an otherwise delightful experience.

A burst of unexpected flavor, courtesy of the spicy salsa briefly interrupted the taco feast. As my nose began to run a familiar saying resonates in my mind—my mom says ‘if it makes your nose run, that means it’s good’—a sentiment affirming the unique nature of this taco tale.

Opting for the spicy salsa was a daring move, its intense heat prompted a mid-meal recalibration to avoid an overpowering burn. However, the carne asada emerged as a star—well-seasoned and robust, nearly eclipsing the need for salsa, a testament to its exceptional flavor.

A word of caution for the uninitiated, approaching Don Antonio on an empty stomach, especially coupled with the fiery salsa, might result in an unexpectedly spicy encounter—a lesson I learned as I pen this account with a tingling stomach. Even the mild salsa, surprisingly, packs a punch, albeit more tolerable.

Missing from the array of taco accompaniments were radishes and cucumbers, typically my go-to for scooping up the remaining taco goodness. Surprisingly, this time, I opted to leave everything as is. The cucumber and radish could have served as a refreshing counterbalance to the salsa’s spiciness which had my mouth ablaze throughout the entire meal.

Despite the bold salsa, the delicious carne asada stood out and was complemented by the house-made tortillas.

A tip to anyone trying Don Antonio for the first time, diners place their orders at the kitchen with the taquero then proceed toward the entrance for payment. I was caught off guard by the process.

Don Antonio is located at 7510 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Watch the video to find out how I rated this Taco Tales experience.