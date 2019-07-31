What Makes Onward Technologies Limited (NSE:ONWARDTEC) A Great Dividend Stock?

Is Onward Technologies Limited (NSE:ONWARDTEC) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With only a three-year payment history, and a 2.3% yield, investors probably think Onward Technologies is not much of a dividend stock. While it may not look like much, if earnings are growing it could become quite interesting. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Onward Technologies for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

NSEI:ONWARDTEC Historical Dividend Yield, July 31st 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 21% of Onward Technologies's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Onward Technologies paid out a conservative 28% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that Onward Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The company has been paying a stable dividend for a few years now, but we'd like to see more evidence of consistency over a longer period. During the past three-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.00 in 2016, compared to ₹1.50 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time.

Onward Technologies has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Growing EPS can help maintain or increase the purchasing power of the dividend over the long run. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Onward Technologies has grown its earnings per share at 167% per annum over the past five years. The company is only paying out a fraction of its earnings as dividends, and in the past been able to use the retained earnings to grow its profits rapidly - an ideal combination.