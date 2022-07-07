Here’s What Makes Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) a Great Buy

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2006, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a Tampa, Florida-based pharmaceutical company with a $2.6 billion market capitalization. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) delivered a -3.02% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -1.57%. The stock closed at $58.35 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) focuses on non-opioid pain management. In the United States, the company’s EXPAREL is the only opioid-free, long-acting local and regional analgesic approved for infiltration. Pacira BioSciences recently was approved for the pediatric market and now expects this to be a larger opportunity than originally forecast."

Our calculations show that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 24 funds in the previous quarter. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) delivered a -24.56% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in 15 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022 According to Analysts. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

