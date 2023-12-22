'It makes people happy': Six-year-old Aberdeen Santa honored for toy drive

ABERDEEN - Most 6-year-olds go to school with a backpack or a lunchbox. Declan McCoy shows up with a Santa sack. Sometimes he even dons the red suit and fluffy white beard.

“When Declan was 3, all he wanted for Christmas was a Santa sack,” mom Lisa McCoy said. “He didn’t want toys, he wanted a Santa sack to fill it with toys that he could give to other kids.”

Over the past year, with help from his parents and younger brothers, the Aberdeen kindergartner collected nearly 100 toys for the toy drive at his old preschool, Home Away From Home Academy in Aberdeen. On Wednesday his efforts were recognized with a Youth Community Achievement Award by the Monmouth County-based charity Hope for Children Foundation, which distributed the toys to families throughout the region.

“The toy drive warms our hearts every year, but to see the magnitude of what Declan has done is just extraordinary,” said Heather Sperduto, a member of Hope for Children Foundation’s board. “This is a first for us.”

Six-year-old Declan 'Claus" McCoy (with beard) with his younger brother Nolan and the toys they collected for Hope For Children Foundation.

Declan, who refers to himself as “Declan Claus,” said he wanted to contribute so much to the toy drive because “it makes people happy.”

That’s exactly the point of the school’s involvement with the drive, which rounds up 500-plus toys each year.

“We teach them how much better it is to give than to receive,” Home Away From Home Academy owner Carmine Visone said. “It’s a great lesson. And it’s an emotional experience to see he continues that as he moves on.”

Declan 'Claus' McCoy receives a Youth Community Achievement Award from the Hope For Children Foundation.

For Declan Claus, that spirit isn’t reserved for December.

“He wears the Santa suit all year — the hat, the boots, the beard,” Lisa McCoy said. “It’s so sweet and we are so proud of him. He just wants to give back, and there’s nothing better.”

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Aberdeen 6-year-old organizes Christmas toy drive