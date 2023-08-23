What makes the perfect morning routine?

TechCrunch

Fizz, a burgeoning social network established by two Stanford dropouts, captured the attention and interest of Stanford University students early on with its approach to anonymity and engagement. Now the two-year-old platform is gaining traction well beyond the Stanford campus but, like any social media company, it faces its share of challenges, too. Fizz operates on a distinct model that invites individuals with a Stanford email address to join its network, allowing them to contribute and comment anonymously within the community.