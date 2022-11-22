What Makes Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock Interesting?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is a bank holding company. On November 18, 2022, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock closed at $81.43 per share. One-month return of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was 2.74%, and its shares lost 20.41% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has a market capitalization of $6.226 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is a regional bank operating in TN, NC, SC, VA, GA, and AL. Its well-regarded management team has established a unique, sales-oriented culture that has enabled industry leading loan growth, which was evident in the most recent quarter. Investors were also encouraged by impressive net interest margin expansion and favorable credit metrics."

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in another article and shared key earnings reports from the financial sector. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

