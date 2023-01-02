What Makes Plexus Corp. (PLXS) an Attractive Investment Choice?

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is an electronic manufacturing and services company. On December 30, 2022, Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) stock closed at $102.93 per share. One-month return of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was -7.33%, and its shares gained 7.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has a market capitalization of $2.846 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) provides electronic manufacturing services to companies in a variety of end markets. Quarterly results exceeded expectations, driven by top line growth and margin expansion. It’s also likely that the defensive characteristics of its business model were favored by technology investors.”

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 12 in the previous quarter.

