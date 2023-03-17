What Makes Research Solutions (RSSS) an Attractive Investment?

Long Cast Advisers, LLC, a small-cap-focused investment manager, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The cumulative net return of the fund for Q4 2022 increased by 5%, while for the full year, it was 12% down. The fund returned a cumulative 141% net of fees since inception in November 2015 through year-end 2022. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Long Cast Advisers highlighted stocks like Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform provider. On March 16, 2023, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) stock closed at $2.1200 per share. One-month return of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was -6.61%, and its shares lost 9.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) has a market capitalization of $61.829 million.

Long Cast Advisers made the following comment about Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) has historically been in the article sourcing business and if you go back far enough, to when it was called Derycz Scientific (named for the founder, Peter Derycz), the company was built around finding, copying and mailing research articles paired with a printing business that provided glossy-ied article reprints for marketing purposes. Over the years it morphed into an online marketplace for transacting pdf’s of articles and more recently into a subscription platform for sourcing and managing articles all online. Why does this business exist? Think about music for a second, and listening to pirated copies vs legal licensed music. Large companies in the R&D or intellectual property business need access to research articles both for the purpose of discovery and also for citations. It creates risk for them to not pay for rights to these articles, so they access them using companies like RSSS, which essentially bulk break publishing catalogs in order to sell or rent rights to individual articles needed by their clients…” (Click here to read the full text)

