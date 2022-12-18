Here’s What Makes SmartRent (SMRT) a Smart Long-Term Buy

"Earlier this year, we initiated a position in SmartRent. SmartRent is the leading “smart home operating system” software provider for multifamily owners and operators in the United States. Its primary products include smart access keyless entry, smart thermostats / climate control, and water leak detection. Other offerings include self- guided tours for prospective renters to view available units, resident & staff management software (Sightplan), and parking management for operators to easily manage resident and guest parking.

Key to note, is that the company doesn’t make any of the hardware itself (except for the central control unit – SmartHub / FusionHub), instead opting to partner with hardware manufacturers such as Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF), Honeywell (HON), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) , LG, Amazon (AMZN), etc. At its core, this is a high-margin software company, that also installs 3rd party hardware in order to generate software revenues.

The company was originally founded by Lucas Haldeman, who was the former Chief Technology Officer at Colony American Homes, one of the largest single family rental owners in the United States. After struggling to find a comparable technology solution to allow more efficient property management, Lucas founded Smartrent in 2017 to address these needs.

Over the last five years, we’ve seen the product resonate greatly in the industry, with the largest real estate owners and public REITs signing on as early adopters. In just a few years, the technology has been deployed across ~504K units nationwide, with another ~811K units committed by customers to be deployed in the next 2 years. These existing customers also own an additional ~5.4M units within their portfolios (out of an estimated potential addressable market of ~21M units in the US).

These owners are seeing ~20 – 50% ROIs on their capex spend, through a combination of increasing rents (as tenants are willing to pay more to live in a tech-enabled unit) and operational efficiencies. Because of this strong return profile, many of these customers have already publicly announced that they intend to roll out the solution for the majority of their portfolio over the next few years33.

In another sign of the customer’s appreciation for the product, SmartRent has never lost a customer in its history (i.e. 0% churn), while having grown its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by ~10x in the last two years..." (Click here to see the full text)